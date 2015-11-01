Rewind

No, this is not a retrospective post on what the last few months have been like (though they’ve been nuts). This post is me saying something I haven’t been able to say in quite a while: I have a new story out! The good people at Flash Fiction Online saw it fit to publish my flash piece “Rewind“. It follows in the footsteps of my previous stories like “Excuse Me” and “Ten Seconds” in exploring time travel in very small doses. When you have five minutes to spare, go check it out!

It’s November now, and I’m happy to say that I might be in a place where I could possibly do some regular writing. Not NaNoWriMo amounts of writing, mind you, but a thousand words a week kind of writing. The new job and the perpetually on-hiatus move not withstanding, this is something I need to get back to. I promised some friends I’d have a draft of something to share at a con in January, so I have that motivation on my side.

So I guess I should go make the most of this keyboard time and make a story happen. Bye for now.