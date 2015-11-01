Skip to content

Rewind

November 1, 2015

Rewind.

No, this is not a retrospective post on what the last few months have been like (though they’ve been nuts).  This post is me saying something I haven’t been able to say in quite a while: I have a new story out!  The good people at Flash Fiction Online saw it fit to publish my flash piece “Rewind“.  It follows in the footsteps of my previous stories like “Excuse Me” and “Ten Seconds” in exploring time travel in very small doses.  When you have five minutes to spare, go check it out!

It’s November now, and I’m happy to say that I might be in a place where I could possibly do some regular writing.  Not NaNoWriMo amounts of writing, mind you, but a thousand words a week kind of writing.  The new job and the perpetually on-hiatus move not withstanding, this is something I need to get back to.  I promised some friends I’d have a draft of something to share at a con in January, so I have that motivation on my side.

So I guess I should go make the most of this keyboard time and make a story happen.  Bye for now.

from → Uncategorized
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: