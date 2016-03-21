Escape Pod’s Flash Contest

I know I’m late to the party on this one, but I thought it might be worth mentioning that Escape Pod, the preeminent audio podcast for short form Science Fiction, is in the midst of its annual (soon to be more often?) flash fiction contest. And by midst I mean getting close to the end. Voting is in the second round, closing in the early a.m. hours of March 26th. There is one final round after that. Top three stories get purchased and published with the audio treatment.

There are things I can tell you about this contest and things I cannot. For instance, I can tell you that I submitted a story to the contest. However, since the contest is anonymous, I can’t tell you which story is mine. Since the bylines have been released on all stories that didn’t make the first round cut, I can probably tell you that my story made it to the second round of voting. But I still can’t tell you which story is mine. Nor can I say which of the four groups it’s in.

Voting is for forum members only (to keep the contenders classified as “unpublished”). Forum membership is free, so if you’re interested in voting and reading some pretty good flash, go check it out. Complete rules and voting schedule are here.

Good luck to all that are still in it. There are some great little (500 words or less) stories in this contest. It’s an honor just to be still in it.