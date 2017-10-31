November is coming…

It’s Halloween. That’s pretty scary, since that means NaNoWriMo starts…tomorrow. [insert horror movie scream here]

I didn’t decide that I’m participating in NaNo this year until…oh, about an hour ago. I have a lot of writing I need to do — some on various projects, so I’m not sure that I’ll be giving full attention to my official project, but if I give attention to the keyboard, that’s a win. For me anyway.

I haven’t “won” NaNo in quite a while. I asked myself several times why I think this year will be any different. Here are my theories that I think could contribute to this year’s success:

I’m dieting. I’m just getting started (again) on Weight Watchers. Which means I’m going to need a distraction while I’m at home so I don’t shove my hand in the proverbial cookie jar. So every time I want a snack, I’ll divert that to writing time. Will it work? Here’s hoping. I’m married! Okay, I was married before. In fact, I was married the last time I was a NaNo winner. Unfortunately that was largely because I was using keyboard time as a distraction while I counted down to the end of the holidays to pursue a divorce. This is NOT the situation this year. Earlier this month, I married an amazing woman who is very supportive of me and my writing. She’s going to help me get my daily writing time in…as long as I don’t neglect too many chores in the process. My kid really wants me to write this book. This is a book inspired by her and my dog (an idea I was supposed to write last year but still hasn’t gotten off the ground). That and she’s big enough to fend for herself when Dad is typing. I‘m embracing the get-words-on-the-page philosophy. I have a bad habit of getting distracted by wanting pretty words or just the right word. Recently the old adage of “you can’t edit what you haven’t written” has struck home with me and my fingers are ready to get words on the screen. That’s a good state of mind for NaNo.

So those are my theories. We’ll see how well they work out. And if I only get 10,000 or 20,000 instead of 50,000, I’m okay with that. It’s about upping my (largely static) output.

Good luck to everyone participating. Here we go.

Advertisements